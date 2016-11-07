Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Voters Guide: Newport City Council candidates

    By Katie Nelson Today at 4:08 p.m.
    1 / 3
    2 / 3
    3 / 3

    Here are profiles on the Newport City Council Cadidates: 

    For mayor: 

    Election 2016 Q/A: Newport mayor candidate Dan Lund

    Election 2016 Q/A: Newport mayor candidate Tracy Rahm

    For city council: 

    Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Kay Buetow

    Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Bill Sumner

    Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Kevin ChapdeLaine

    Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Scott Fisher

    Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Tom Ingemann

    Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Brandon Leyde

    Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Anthony Mahmood

    Explore related topics:Newspolitics
    Advertisement