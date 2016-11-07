Voters Guide: Newport City Council candidates
1 / 3
2 / 3
3 / 3
Here are profiles on the Newport City Council Cadidates:
For mayor:
Election 2016 Q/A: Newport mayor candidate Tracy Rahm
For city council:
Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Kay Buetow
Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Bill Sumner
Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Kevin ChapdeLaine
Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Scott Fisher
Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Tom Ingemann
Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Brandon Leyde
Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Anthony Mahmood