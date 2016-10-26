District 54 Senate candidates Dan Schoen and Leilani Holmstadt, District 54A House candidates Jen Peterson and Keith Franke and District 54B candidate Tony Jurgens participated in the Thursday forum. District 54B House candidate Don Slaten, a Hastings DFLer, could not attend due to the death of his father the night before the forum.

All five attending candidates agreed mental health is a problem, but varied on ways to help those with mental illnesses.

Schoen, a Cottage Grove police officer, described experiences on the job to “cure or cull the reason.”

“Instead of taking them to jail, we need to find a better place for them to go,” said Schoen, a St. Paul Park DFLer who currently represents House District 54A. “Consequences may be different when we understand why.”

Jurgens, a Cottage Grove Republican, identified schools, in addition to public safety, as areas where mental illness can be disruptive if left untreated.

“Mental illness is a factor for all of them,” he said. “We owe it to our society to find solutions to that.”

Holmstadt, also a Cottage Grove Republican, said her background in social work made her familiar with programs for mental illness.

“There are services out there, we don’t need to throw more money at them,” she said. “We can’t force people to get treatment....There are enough programs for people to utilize, we just can’t make them utilize them.”

Peterson, a Democrat and currently a Cottage Grove City Council member, described the effects mental illness has had on her family, and the need for better facilities to treat mental illness.

“Untreated mental health is a huge issue behind so many other issues we face: incarceration, schools, and homelessness,” she said. “Not treating it isn’t doing anyone any favors. It affects everyone.”

Franke, a Republican and currently the St. Paul Park mayor, said mental health is a larger issue, the cause of many other problems.

“Mental health has become such a precursor to so many other situations,” he said. “In our society things are happening, and we’re starting to notice reasons why…. We need to adjust some legislation to figure out how to deal with this.”