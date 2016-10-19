Cottage Grove candidates talk Red Rock, public safety

The League of Women Voters Woodbury-Cottage Grove hosted the forum, participated in by unopposed mayoral candidate Myron Bailey and council candidates Samanthia Crabtree, Kim Graff, Wayne Johnson, La Rae Mills and Jennifer Raymer. Council candidate AJ Janssen was invited but did not attend.

Bailey, previously a member of the Red Rock Commission, is in favor of the bus rapid transit system.

“I’d like to see additional stops throughout the community, not just in the business districts, and get back to where we have different stops in different parts of our community versus just in the business districts that may or may not go to some of our senior housing,” he said.

Crabtree disagreed, citing the Newport Transit Station’s low ridership as reason not to support the bus rapid transit system.

“We need to be very careful with how is it going to affect our community, how is it going to help our residents,” she said. “We have the park and ride in Newport that cost a lot of tax dollars, and I don’t see that being used. It’s something we need to be very careful with in the future and make sure we’re making the right decisions for our community members without spending their tax dollars unwisely.”

The Red Rock Corridor could attract businesses, Graff said, even though she does see the Newport Transit Station underutilized.

“If we do not invest in public transportation, it limits the possibilities for growth in our community, and that’s the bottom line for me,” she said. “A lot of businesses, when they are looking to Cottage Grove, one of the biggest questions they have is how am I going to get employees to my facility. So if they are going into our industrial park and they do not have public transportation options, both going and coming from the city, they’re just not going to come here.”

Raymer said she supports the Red Rock Corridor, despite the low ridership in Newport.

“As the Red Rock exists right now, it’s hard to support it when you see it not being utilized, but I think part of the strength of Red Rock is the greater vision, and the greater vision of how we could potentially use it as we develop as a community,” she said. “I think we need to be mindful of what we invest in it and at what time we invest in it. Transportation is going to be critically important, especially if we are looking at ourselves as a community where people want to come and work.”

Mills sees bus rapid transit as “the future.”

“When we look at Cottage Grove growth, one of the things we need to keep in mind is that we need public transportation options,” she said. “There’s lots of people who would use public transportation if they had more access to it and more options, because right now it’s extremely limited.”

Johnson said he believes in mass transit, but not necessarily the Red Rock Corridor.

“Mass transit is definitely the future,” he said. “With the population growth, the roads I don’t think are going to be able to handle it — they’re already showing strain — so it’s going to be necessary. Is the Red Rock set up correctly to successfully go forward? I don't know. I believe in mass transit, but I don’t know if Red Rock is the right direction and the right plan for right now.”

The candidates had differing opinions on sharing ambulance services with neighboring communities.

Cottage Grove provides EMS and ambulance services to St. Paul Park, Newport and Grey Cloud Island Township. The ambulance fund is supported by billing patients and insurance providers.

Raymer said she doesn’t see anything wrong with the shared ambulance services.

“There are some services we just do share and that’s not a bad thing,” she said.

Bailey said he has “no issues” with the service, but wants to make sure in the future St. Paul Park and Newport and Grey Cloud Island share in service costs.

“The challenge going forward is going to be making sure that ambulance service stays whole because there is going to be a point where it’s not going to be whole and we’re going to need to work with our neighbors to make sure they’re partners in whatever that solution is into the future,” he said.

There may be a time to ask neighboring cities to pay into the fund, Graff said.

“The challenge as we move forward is to make sure that as the costs rise, which they will, we are continuing to increase the amount that we are sharing with those communities and the contributions we ask them to make to Cottage Grove so we can stay fiscally responsible and we can sustain that growth.”

Johnson said the service is currently financially stable, but he is interested in having conversations with neighboring communities.

“It currently runs in the black, it actually provides revenue yet,” he said. “Right now it does work great. As we look forward and as the budget changes, and it becomes more taking money instead of providing money, we’re going to have to look at it and see if that’s a cost of quality living and where that has to be, and hopefully those communities participate.”

Crabtree said she would be open to looking at different options for funding the service.

“It’s not costing us money; everything is fine financially with it,” she said. “However, as our city continues to grow, we’re going to require more services, so St. Paul Park, Newport and Grey Cloud Island may need to start helping pay for those services, and if not, we need to re-evaluate those services.”

Mills said it will been important to keep an eye on the service into the future.

“I think it’s great right now we're able to share that, we’re able to cover it,” she said. “But I do think we need to watch what’s happening there and watch with our finances and to make sure we’re able to cover it and that it is sustainable.”