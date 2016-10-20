House District 54A candidate Q/A: Jen Peterson

Do you believe additional funding is needed for transportation projects? If so, what specific revenue source(s) do you support and how should new transportation funding be spent?

Yes, I do believe that additional funding is needed for transportation. I think all options need to be seriously looked at. I’d support an increase in the gas tax, as well as license plate/title fees. We need a long-term plan with dedicated funding sources so every session transportation bills are not such a sticking point. New transportation funding should be spent on a combination of repairing roads and bridges and mass transit projects where needed.

If the state is projected to have a budget surplus, what would you do with that revenue?

Education would be the first priority. We need to continue to invest in making sure that our education system is the best it can be. We need to be attracting and retaining the best teachers by having competitive compensation for teachers. Support staff in school are also very important too but often underpaid and frequently the first thing to go when making cuts. Providing quality pre-K to every child in every district is important. This helps our youngest learners get better prepared for starting kindergarten ready to learn. We also should be offering more programs like PSEO to high school students so they can earn both college and high school credits as this will help many students get ahead in affording the cost of higher education.

If the state is projected to have a budget deficit, how would you propose the budget be balanced — spending cuts, tax/revenue increases or a combination of the two?

I think there should be a combination of the two. I think that the big corporations and high-end income earners need to be paying more in taxes on an ongoing basis to help prevent budget deficits. Those in the middle class are paying more than their fair share.

What would you do to reduce partisanship in the Minnesota Legislature?

No answer provided.

Candidate info:

Jen Peterson

Party: DFL

Age: 50

City: Cottage Grove

Occupation: Cottage Grove City Council member; health assistant at Lincoln Center Elementary in South St. Paul (union member of OPEIU Local 12), home health care provider (union member of SEIU) for weekend respite care for my nephew with autism.

Education: Associate’s degree in occupational therapy assistance program from St. Kate’s.

Family: Husband, Tony; five children, five grandchildren.

Civic involvement: Board member with Stone Soup Thrift Shop in St. Paul Park; founder and coordinator (as a volunteer) of the Cottage Grove Fare For All site at All Saints Lutheran Church; member of the Cottage Grove Lions Club; founding member of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network of Cottage Grove; volunteer and member at Crossroads Church Cottage Grove campus; coordinator of the annual Cottage Grove Memorial Day ceremony, vice chair of the Red Rock Corridor Commission.