House District 54A candidate Q/A: Keith Franke

Do you believe additional funding is needed for transportation projects? If so, what specific revenue source(s) do you support and how should new transportation funding be spent?

No, we need to set priorities and work within the budget of funding already dedicated to transportation through the Minnesota Constitution. There are always going to be transportation issues as population grows, and with this comes infrastructure issues. As a state we need to remove the focus on “pet projects” in target areas and focus on the real transportation issues of real people and where state money can be used to make the most positive impact for people in Minnesota.

If the state is projected to have a budget surplus, what would you do with that revenue?

Projected surpluses are often not the same as actual surpluses, and it can be dangerous to base a budget on projections. If there is a realized budget surplus, then that money should be returned to the taxpayers in some form. If it ends up at the end of the day that taxpayers have paid in more than the state had budgeted, then it is only fair that taxpayers can realize their own benefit of a surplus.

If the state is projected to have a budget deficit, how would you propose the budget be balanced — spending cuts, tax/revenue increases or a combination of the two?

If there is an actual budget deficit, then it becomes time to evaluate existing programs for efficiency to ensure there is no fraud or waste of taxpayer money, for effective fulfillment of needed services and for fiscal responsibility in administration of services. Tax/revenue increases should always be a last resort when trying to balance a budget. Again, a common-sense approach to assessing the state’s needs versus wants is important. In a perfect world we would have unlimited funds to ensure every need is met for every person, but in reality we generate a certain amount of funding and must sometimes make difficult decisions to use taxpayer money as wisely as taxpayers would themselves.

What would you do to reduce partisanship in the Minnesota Legislature?

Exactly the same as I have done as a mayor: work with anyone and everyone to get things done. I will create positive relationships by listening, gathering information and looking at all options for solutions to a problem before making a decision. Being able to relate to people on a personal and professional level from concerned citizens to fellow representatives will allow me to be part of a group of legislators who can work together to represent clearly the people who have elected us to do their business in a timely manner.

Candidate info:

Keith Franke

Party: Republican

Age: 45

City: St. Paul Park

Occupation: Small business owner of Park Café and Franke’s Corner Bar

Education: St. Paul Technical College certificate in restaurant and bar management;

Hamline University certificate in economic development

Family: Daughters Kassie and Brenna; granddaughters Lily and Jordyn

Civic involvement: I participate in Bike/Walk to School Day, St. Paul Park Park & Rec programs, Friends in Need Oktoberfest fundraiser, Stone Soup fundraisers, Holiday Train Committee, Red Rock Corridor Commission, South Washington County Telecommunications Commission, president of St. Paul Park Economic Development Authority; financial supporter of local youth athletics, St. Paul Park Lions & Lionesses, Heritage Days Festival