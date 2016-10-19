In his third four-year term, Bailey hopes to finish projects he’s been working on during his eight years as mayor.

“Gateway North, 80th Street Crossing — I want that stuff up and running, and I want to make sure we’ve got a solid footing at Gateway North as we transition then to work on Shoppes at Cottage View,” he said. “That will be an opportunity to start expanding options for retail.”

The other project he’s hoping to get done before his next four years are up is a community center or YMCA. Bailey said that with Washington County looking at library options in the former Cottage Grove City Hall and Business Enterprise Center adjacent to the Park Grove Library, it could open up possibilities for a community center.

As for other economic development in Cottage Grove, Bailey said his contacts and specific plans for growth he’s worked on gathering the past two terms will keep growth going forward.

“I think we’re on the right track, but we have to keep our finger on the pulse with what’s coming and changing in the industry,” he said. “We have to make sure we’re getting the up-and-comers in businesses versus the ones that might not be around five or 10 years from now.”

The city owned River Oaks Golf Course and Eagles at River Oaks restaurant will continue to be a focus.

“It’s a little early to get a pulse on it right now, but I think we’re on the right path,” he said. “I’d like to see it continue to grow. At the end, we’ll assess the situation and see if it’s something we’d continue to do. Ultimately our goal would be to have another amenity within the city.”

If it doesn’t work, Bailey said an option would be getting an outsider to take over the restaurant, but keep subsidizing the golf course portion as part of the city’s parks system.

“We can say we’ll operate the golf course, but I separate the golf course from the food and beverage portion,” Bailey said. “I don’t know that we’d subsidize the food and beverage part of things. I’m not thinking that will be the case, but if it gets to that point at least we can say we tried.”

Bailey said the biggest issue he will try to tackle in his next four years is the perfluorochemical issue in drinking water. Recent testing found more households in Cottage Grove and surrounding communities to have higher than advised PFC levels.

“We’ll have to make a conscious decision about the quality of our water,” he said. “Something we have to think about is do we need to do more for our rural citizens who have bottled water? Giving bottled water might be the initial thing, but that can’t be the permanent solution.”

Bailey said he’s excited to see the outcome of the Nov. 8 election and begin work with the new city council members who will be voted in and begin their terms in January 2017. Two council seats will be filled.

“All of them are fairly happy with the direction we’re moving — they just want to be a part of keeping the direction going,” he said of the candidates. “And it’s always nice to get a fresh perspective.”

Age: 53

Address: 7788 Jasmine Ave.

Occupation: District Manager for Pawn America

Education: Park High Graduate - Century College - Associate degree in Child Development

Family: Wife (Cindy) , three sons, Matthew, Nick (married, Shelby), Nathan; grandson Easton, 2

Civic involvement: Current Mayor for the past 8 years, current president of the Cottage Grove Economic Development Authority, current Board of Director for Metro Cities; past Strawberry Festival president; past church president at All Saints Lutheran Church; past Planning Commission chair; and past City Council member