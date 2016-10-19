What’s the biggest issue facing Cottage Grove?

I believe the biggest issue is the challenge of growing with a balance. Growth of both residential homes and commercial business will be needed for the city to succeed. Both are dependent on each other. Identifying where to develop and build so a balanced infrastructure and tax base can exist is key.

Is the city doing enough to attract new businesses to Cottage Grove? What else should be done?

I believe you can always do more. This is not a negative statement, but a truth in all facets of life and business. I am not privy to exactly what is being done to draw more business in, but from what I have seen the mayor, current city council and city staff are doing great things.

What do you believe is the future of the city’s River Oaks Golf Course?

I believe it is too early to know. I know council member Steve Dennis is working very hard at developing a new strategy and it is well under way.

Age: 51

Address: 7862 62nd St.

Occupation: Business owner

Education: Bachelor’s in accounting, Metro State University

Family: Wife, Mary Beth; son Nate and daughter Lexi

Civic involvement: Three years on the Cottage Grove Planning Commission; served on Community Education Advisory Council