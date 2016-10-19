Election 2016 Q/A: Cottage Grove council candidate Wayne A. Johnson
Why should you be elected?
My three years on the Planning Commission provided me with a deeper understanding of what the city staff and city council are doing to move Cottage Grove forward. This understanding along with my years of business management and ownership will bring both a desire to keep moving Cottage Grove forward with growth and the experience to watch expenditures to make sure residents’ money is spent wisely.
What’s the biggest issue facing Cottage Grove?
I believe the biggest issue is the challenge of growing with a balance. Growth of both residential homes and commercial business will be needed for the city to succeed. Both are dependent on each other. Identifying where to develop and build so a balanced infrastructure and tax base can exist is key.
Is the city doing enough to attract new businesses to Cottage Grove? What else should be done?
I believe you can always do more. This is not a negative statement, but a truth in all facets of life and business. I am not privy to exactly what is being done to draw more business in, but from what I have seen the mayor, current city council and city staff are doing great things.
What do you believe is the future of the city’s River Oaks Golf Course?
I believe it is too early to know. I know council member Steve Dennis is working very hard at developing a new strategy and it is well under way.
Age: 51
Address: 7862 62nd St.
Occupation: Business owner
Education: Bachelor’s in accounting, Metro State University
Family: Wife, Mary Beth; son Nate and daughter Lexi
Civic involvement: Three years on the Cottage Grove Planning Commission; served on Community Education Advisory Council