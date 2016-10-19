What’s the biggest issue facing Cottage Grove?

I think the biggest issue facing Cottage Grove is keeping the “small, hometown feeling” we all like about our city. We all live here for a reason. I hear a lot of “I don’t want Cottage Grove to be like Woodbury.” Well, neither do I. Residents live here to focus on their families, they want the feeling of safety, neighbors who know their neighbors, seeing friendly and familiar faces. That is the hometown feeling that is bringing in new residents to Cottage Grove and that is what we need to preserve. People are moving here to be a part of what we have, not what we will become.

Is the city doing enough to attract new businesses to Cottage Grove? What else should be done?

I think the city is doing a good job attracting businesses. We’ve had some great development in the business park, Hy-Vee is coming, along with other new business openings. There’s always room for improvement though. Finding out what the residents of Cottage Grove would like to see here is a good start. Communicating with businesses that are currently here to find out what is working and what isn’t working so we can tailor our marketing to future businesses is also something that can be done.

What do you believe is the future of the city’s River Oaks Golf Course?

I think we are in a learning period with River Oaks. There’s been some major changes that have happened within the organization and now it’s time to see how they work. River Oaks has been underperforming for years; if those changes don’t turn the business around I think it’s time to reevaluate the city’s involvement with it and what’s in the best interest of our residents.

Age: 33

Address: 9477 Indian Blvd.

Occupation: Home child care provider

Education: Graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2005 with a bachelor’s in sports management and minor in marketing

Family: Husband, Greg; three children: Madilyn, Easton and Charlotte

Civic involvement: I’m currently on the Cottage Grove Inclusive Playground Taskforce