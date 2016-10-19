Election 2016 Q/A: Cottage Grove council candidate La Rae Mills

What’s the biggest issue facing Cottage Grove?

The management of future growth and development is our biggest issue. Cottage Grove needs to carefully plan so that people visit our community while our residents stay. Cottage Grove has begun a process of long-term planning, and I plan to help continue with these efforts. Housing, shopping, food, transportation, entertainment, recreation, safety, and clean water and environment will all play a part in creating an attractive community.

Is the city doing enough to attract new businesses to Cottage Grove? What else should be done?

Yes, and the city cannot stop the efforts to build relationships with developers, businesses and the residents. Cottage Grove has now positioned itself to see even more growth in the Business Park and commercial areas. Future plans need to consider items that will make a community even more attractive, such as the arts, a community center and more public transportation options.

What do you believe is the future of the city’s River Oaks Golf Course?

River Oaks, like many other municipal courses, experienced an economic downturn. However, I see River Oaks becoming a positive asset and a destination attraction for visitors. We currently have an ice arena that for many years had struggled; after changes that included long-term planning and utilization of the facility, the ice arena is now a city asset that is thriving. River Oaks, in addition to golf, can provide a restaurant, a bar and an attractive event venue for a growing community in need of these amenities. The utilization of all these aspects will soon show River Oaks to be a valuable community asset.

Age: 44

Address: 7393 Isleton Ave.

Occupation: Business owner, manager and music educator

Education: Bachelor’s in music education; master of divinity

Family: Married; one child

Civic involvement: Cottage Grove Arts Commission; Strawberry Fest Talent Show coordinator; Cottage Grove Area Chamber of Commerce member