Election 2016 Q/A: Cottage Grove council candidate Kim Graff

What’s the biggest issue facing Cottage Grove?

We need to make certain that residential growth is accompanied by business growth so that homeowners bear less of the local tax burden.

Is the city doing enough to attract new businesses to Cottage Grove? What else should be done?

Yes. For example, the city is currently working with the state and county on the first step of making the Ravine Parkway a reality which will bring many new businesses to the area. There needs to be additional effort to make sure that new employers are fair and respectful to their workers, paying living wages, and providing strong benefits. The city has a mixed history in recent years, but Aldi and Hy-Vee are both known as excellent employers.

What do you believe is the future of the city’s River Oaks Golf Course?

I took a visit down to eat at The Eagles last week and I have to say that I was very impressed with both the food and service. I have been attending city council meetings and workshops in early spring. At first, I was opposed to the decision to invest in River Oaks because it seemed fiscally irresponsible. After additional research, I think the decision to invest in the space was financially sound. We have two local wedding venues that are gaining renown. Improving the kitchen and venue space makes the River Oaks a strong third local option. That could potentially bring wedding-related businesses and lodging options to the city. That being said, I think there is a limit and I see this as a one-time shot. If it does not work, I will confidently vote in favor of selling because I will be completely assured that the best effort made to make it succeed has failed.

Age: 44

Address: 6628 70th St.

Occupation: Director of children and youth ministries

Education: Graduated magna cum laude with a degree in ethnic and gender studies from Metropolitan State University; currently working toward a master of divinity with a focus in social justice and transformation at United Theological Seminary and the Kaleo Center; certification from the University of St. Thomas in nonprofit and public administration

Family: Husband, Ben; children Roby (12), AJ (15), Alex Jones (20) and Clayton Jones (24)

Civic involvement: Vice chair of the Cottage Grove Planning Commission; Boy Scout and Girl Scout leadership; lacrosse coach and organizer; Curriculum Design Committee for School District 833; soccer coach; volunteer in local schools; charter school board member; supporter of multiple local fund drives and charities including the Cottage Grove Inclusive Playground Project; active in social justice groups in the Twin Cities and nationally including the Open and Affirming Coalition of the United Church of Christ (UCC) and the Anti-racism Team of the UCC.