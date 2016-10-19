Election 2016 Q/A: Cottage Grove council candidate Jennifer Raymer

What’s the biggest issue facing Cottage Grove?

I feel that the biggest issue facing Cottage Grove is growth. Cottage Grove has a lot going for it, and the next five to 10 years will be an opportunity for our city government to make important decisions regarding how and where Cottage Grove will grow and how the city will look. I feel that we can continue to work with different businesses to bring in a variety of jobs, and also activities for families, seniors, singles and children. I also believe that we can work with residential developers to create more housing variety at different price points that is affordable for more families.

Is the city doing enough to attract new businesses to Cottage Grove? What else should be done?

I believe that the city government is doing quite a bit to attract new businesses; however, I don’t believe that there is just one way to attract new businesses while supporting current business growth. I see business development as a process and one where our city leaders continue to adjust their approach, tactics and resources to account for changes in the market and economic climate.

What do you believe is the future of the city’s River Oaks Golf Course?

My sincere hope is that the River Oaks Golf Course will be successful. I am hesitant to believe that long-term city administration of the golf course will lead to long-term success. However, I do see River Oaks as an asset to the city and would like to see it be successful and a destination place for not only Cottage Grove residents, but also for our neighbors.

Age: 36

Address: 8178 Hearthside Road

Occupation: Post-secondary academic administration (senior academic associate)

Education: Doctor of philosophy, human services

Family: Married with two children

Civic involvement: Previously I had volunteered for approximately five years as the Metro Meals on Wheels Capella University volunteer coordinator