Election 2016 Q/A: Cottage Grove council candidate AJ Janssen

What’s the biggest issue facing Cottage Grove?

Sustainability. We need forward-thinking people to help our community move into the future.

Is the city doing enough to attract new businesses to Cottage Grove? What else should be done?

Yes and no. I would like to see sustainable manufacturing jobs, wind, solar. Jobs that will only grow in time as technology advances.

What do you believe is the future of the city’s River Oaks Golf Course?

Eight-hundred golf courses have closed over the last decade, according to Bloomberg’s Aug. 16, 2016. Unless golfing makes some major rebound, the course will end up closing and the city will lose money on it. I would like to see it continue as long as it makes money.

Age: 53

Address: 8594 88th St.

Occupation: Federal government

Education: Visual communication

Family: Wife, Lynn; son Albert, son Jesse, stepson Tristan

Civic involvement: I was on the Cottage Grove Public Safety Health and Welfare Commission; baseball and soccer coach; Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader.