Election 2016 Q/A: Cottage Grove council candidate AJ Janssen
Why should you be elected?
I was not asked to run by my political party. I don’t take corporate money, PAC money, union money or money from foreign countries. I owe no one special favors, I will work for the citizens only. If elected, I will only run again for a second term. I do not believe in career politicians in one office. Two-term limit; if it’s good enough for the president, then it’s good enough for every office.
What’s the biggest issue facing Cottage Grove?
Sustainability. We need forward-thinking people to help our community move into the future.
Is the city doing enough to attract new businesses to Cottage Grove? What else should be done?
Yes and no. I would like to see sustainable manufacturing jobs, wind, solar. Jobs that will only grow in time as technology advances.
What do you believe is the future of the city’s River Oaks Golf Course?
Eight-hundred golf courses have closed over the last decade, according to Bloomberg’s Aug. 16, 2016. Unless golfing makes some major rebound, the course will end up closing and the city will lose money on it. I would like to see it continue as long as it makes money.
Age: 53
Address: 8594 88th St.
Occupation: Federal government
Education: Visual communication
Family: Wife, Lynn; son Albert, son Jesse, stepson Tristan
Civic involvement: I was on the Cottage Grove Public Safety Health and Welfare Commission; baseball and soccer coach; Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader.