Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Kay Buetow

My campaign has been and will continue to be about the voices of residents not being heard. With a new mayor and council, I would strive to represent the residents as well as gain back their trust that has been lost for the past eight years. Budget decisions that have been made without taking into consideration the residents need to stop. I am a candidate for no other reason but to represent the everyday people that have worked hard for what they have. Bringing down our tax rate would be my number one priority. Until we take the steps to clean up our own backyard by enforcing housing codes, eliminating the countless semi truck parking lots and vacant buildings we will not attract new businesses. I also want to focus on our forgotten youth who currently have no programs offered to them. Vacant buildings could be used to house such programs by pursuing grants and fundraising.

What’s the biggest issue facing Newport?

The lack of trust with the governing of our city. People are angry and honestly have every right to feel this way. It will be up to a new mayor and council to prove to the residents who voted for them to do their job.

The Newport City Council disbanded the police department and contracted with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for its law enforcement. Should the city continue that arrangement when the current contract expires?

The contract needs to be reviewed for actual cost savings. This is a heated subject since disbanding our local police was based on false information given to the press and continues to be given. With the possibility of developing workforce housing with no tax base benefit to the city, the contract will increase not only for additional population but additional patrol. All these are variables to be considered when renewing the contract or looking at other means, but this time around the decision needs to be an honest review.

What should Newport do to attract more businesses?

Before we can attract new business we need to invest in cleaning up our city. We have no appearance of a welcoming, small-town atmosphere. The appearance upon entering would not appeal to any profitable business. There are serious code violations throughout our city that need to be addressed first. Property complaints are currently complaint-driven by the public. We need to hire a code enforcement officer who can address property complaints.

Age: 65

Address: 1777 Third Ave.

Occupation: Retired

Education: High school with some college

Family: Married

Civic involvement: Volunteer for Wags and Whiskers Animal Rescue