Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Scott Fisher

Why should you be elected?

I am willing to listen to the community members of Newport.

Newport needs change and new leadership.

The Newport City Council disbanded the police department and contracted with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for its law enforcement. Should the city continue that arrangement when the current contract expires?

Options need to be looked at, start exploring options now before we have to rush into something.

What should Newport do to attract more businesses?

City staff out knocking on doors of businesses, and show other businesses what the city of Newport has to offer (i.e: interstate, highways, long-standing local businesses).

Age: 52

Address: 812 17th St.

Occupation: Retail store manager/part-time police officer

Education: Associate degree in applied science, law enforcement major (two-year degree)/supermarket management (two-year degree)

Family: Married with 3 children (25, 23, 15 years old)

Civic involvement: Volunteer catechist at St. Ambrose of Woodbury Catholic Church, retired Newport volunteer firefighter captain