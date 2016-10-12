Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Brandon Leyde

I believe that there needs to be a strong steadfast voice for and of the people of Newport. As a member of the City Council I would consistently be in contact with the community to see what things they value or would like to change. Newport has deep pivotal roots in Minnesota’s history; I would like to ensure that its future is just as bright for the current and future residents.

What’s the biggest issue facing Newport?

With cities around us developing quickly and becoming satellite metropolises, I think it is important to not grow too quickly. There are a lot of developed/undeveloped business areas available in Newport, which puts us in an interesting position. We have the ability to revitalize the area, while keeping the things that make it a great river town.

The Newport City Council disbanded the police department and contracted with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for its law enforcement. Should the city continue that arrangement when the current contract expires?

I believe that the subject should be revisited when the contract expires. There were a lot of very passionate citizens who strongly opposed the change. I was, and still remain in support of, the Newport Police Department. With that said, there are pros and cons to both sides. Local government needs to be a reflection of the overall consensus in the community, and the people that it serves.

What should Newport do to attract more businesses?

I have found on several occasions that when I tell people where I live, their response most often is, “Where is that?” Newport needs to become recognizable as a city ready for economic growth. When I get that response I know that is a key factor in the struggle of drawing in new businesses that will help Newport flourish. While not always being recognizable can hurt our ability to attract businesses, we also need to be sure that zoning regulations leave Newport open to the largest pool of potential new business that would like to join our community. Keeping the residents’ thoughts and ideas at the forefront of the discussion.

Age: 29

Address: 615 Sixth St.

Occupation: Accounting

Education: High school, one year vocational training

Family: Wife, Jamie Leyde

Civic involvement: None provided.