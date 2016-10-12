Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Anthony Mahmood

For 30 years I have worked, owned and operated my own business and over that period I have learned much and weathered many down times. This experience has given me the ability to not only solve problems as they occur but to see a problem and take corrective action before it occurs. Most importantly I will listen to and take action for the citizens of Newport, this being the main reason for my running for the council.

What’s the biggest issue facing Newport?

Our sanitary sewer system is under the microscope of the Metropolitan Council. Newport officials don’t deny our sewer system needs to be updated, but how to go about it and where to get the money is up in the air. If something isn’t done soon the costs could multiply exponentially.

The Newport City Council disbanded the police department and contracted with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for its law enforcement. Should the city continue that arrangement when the current contract expires?

I was opposed to the disbanding of our police force and went as far as getting over 300 signatures from Newport residents saying so. There was overwhelming support to keep our police force but the city council didn’t listen. If the citizens want to spend the money it would take to put together another police department then I would do my best to make that happen. That withstanding, I would be for renegotiating with the county.

What should Newport do to attract more businesses?

Work with existing businesses to help them grow and be strong partners with the city. There is no better way to attract strong businesses than to have a strong core of businesses within the city. One of the key components is having a strong infrastructure that can handle a multitude of business and make it easy for a business to do business and expand.

Age: 47

Address: 822 High St.

Occupation: Owner Aesop’s Table BBQ, Deli and Catering

Education: Graduated North High School

Family: Wife, two boys, four grandchildren

Civic involvement: I’ve served on the Newport Planning Commission for four years, the last two of which have been as the chairperson.