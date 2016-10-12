I’ve held leadership roles at city, county and state levels for over 30 years. I know people, I understand governing and I’m motivated to work alongside Newport’s residents to guide our city toward the brighter future it deserves.

What’s the biggest issue facing Newport?

High property taxes because of a lack of economic development. My feelings are, we can’t “cut” our way to prosperity. Newport needs a comprehensive long-term economic development plan. And once we have that plan we need to work on that plan. We need to knock on some doors and make some phone calls. We need to take responsibility for our future as a city. Most of the development opportunities in Newport have gone unchanged for the past eight years. We need to work harder. It’s time for a change.

The Newport City Council disbanded the police department and contracted with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for its law enforcement. Should the city continue that arrangement when the current contract expires?

I’ll push for a thorough review of the current contract with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. It would be premature to make that decision until the review is complete and all other options have been investigated. Although, I am concerned with the actual cost of this contract. It’s beginning to appear that policing was actually cheaper when we still had Newport Police Department on the job.

What should Newport do to attract more businesses?

Besides building an economic development plan, City Hall needs to work on Newport’s reputation. The negative publicity revolving around the disbanding of the police department, along with other issues have left Newport with a black eye. Our credibility as a community has been damaged. Also Newport needs to enforce its property maintenance ordinance. Businesses will be attracted to Newport if Newport is more attractive.

Age: 56

Address: 601 Second Ave.

Occupation: Senior Mechanical Inspector with St. Paul DSI

Education: South St. Paul High School, St. Paul College

Family: Wife, Wendy

Civic involvement: We moved to Newport in 1992 and I was appointed to the Newport Planning Commission in 1994, elected to City Council in 1998 and mayor from 2000-08. After leaving office I co-founded and sit on the boards of two 501[c]3 nonprofits (Friends of Pool 2 and NEWCO) and I also serve as a manager on the South Washington Watershed District.