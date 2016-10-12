Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Bill Sumner

I’ve provided thoughtful financial management for eight years to control the city portion of property taxes. I’m willing to make tough but necessary decisions.

What’s the biggest issue facing Newport?

The high city portion of our property taxes continues to be a concern. I’m looking for ways to expand our tax base by creating opportunities for new business and residential projects to succeed.

The Newport City Council disbanded the police department and contracted with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for its law enforcement. Should the city continue that arrangement when the current contract expires?

Absolutely. We get expanded service through the greater resources of the sheriff’s office and benefit from considerable cost savings. Despite resident concerns, all the city police became deputies and serve us from the same location in Newport. These new deputies are doing well in the sheriff’s office. We will no longer face the possibility of huge liabilities from on-the-job injuries. Evidence is securely held by the sheriff.

What should Newport do to attract more businesses?

Continue the expansion that is underway. Since action generates interest, other developers will be drawn to look for opportunities. We are working with the county in the transit area. An expanded TIF district is being proposed.

Age: 67

Address: 737 21st St.

Occupation: I retired from the State of Minnesota after 30 years. For 14 years I was at the University of Minnesota as a researcher/manager. I then worked for 16 years with a different focus. I became an investigator, instructor and auditor. At this job I was a union member. The last two years I was on a task force with the Minnesota State Patrol. We dealt with people that evaded their motor vehicle taxes. If they didn’t pay, honest people paid more. When we contacted them, they paid.

Education: Business management degree, University of Minnesota.

Family: Single; two adult daughters, two granddaughters

Civic involvement: I’m vice president of the Stone Soup Thrift Shop and have been serving as a board member for 19 years. I chaired 25 Red Cross Blood Drives. Thousands of units of blood products were collected and many lives were saved. I’m on the well protection team to keep Newport’s drinking water safe. I’ve worked on several buckthorn removal events and trimmed boulevard trees. I worked to keep the Newport library open.