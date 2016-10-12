Election 2016 Q/A: Newport council candidate Tom Ingemann

Why should you be elected?

I am a proven leader that uses common sense in making decisions and I listen to the concerns of the residents. I am community minded and business friendly. Since being elected in 2008, I have helped work to improve the bond rating for the City from A3 to the present AA, which saves money on interest rates when the city needs to borrow money for improvements.

What’s the biggest issue facing Newport?

The top issue for Newport is how to bring in new businesses and to develop the area around the new transit center for commercial and residential development. Remember, Newport is a unique river community that has a small-town feeling, yet is close to large metropolitan cities.

The Newport City Council disbanded the police department and contracted with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for its law enforcement. Should the city continue that arrangement when the current contract expires?

The city will need to consider very seriously before it continues with the contract.

What should Newport do to attract more businesses?

I have helped work to improve, along with the business community, the image of Newport. We have great expectations for the commercial and residential development around the new transit center.

Age: 71

Address: 955 Ford Road

Occupation: Retired

Education: St. Paul Technical College, some University of Minnesota credits, Mesa Junior College credits, College of St. Mary credits

Family: Married 43 years, two grown sons, four grandchildren

Civic involvement: Present Newport City Council member; I am a recently retired member of the Newport Fire Department after more than 41 years, assistant fire chief for 29 years; I was on the planning commission eight years and chair three years. Fire service examiner for the Minnesota Fire Service Certification Board for 27 years.