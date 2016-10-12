Election 2016 Q/A: Newport mayor candidate Tracy Rahm

Why should you be elected?

I believe I offer Newport the best combination of public service experience and executive leadership skills that will both listen to resident concerns and produce a compelling vision for change in Newport to improve our city for our residents and business for the longer term. I fully understand all of the key strategic issues that affect Newport. My objectives for Newport are to lead the next council in the development, communication and execution of an actionable strategic plan that markets Newport’s competitive strengths to encourage economic growth and development for both businesses and residents; improves our city’s image; pursues internal operational performance excellence, and successfully engages our community to build a better Newport for our future.

What’s the biggest issue facing Newport?

Marketing Newport for increased economic growth and development opportunities with the ultimate goal of lowering overall property tax rates for both businesses and residents while maintaining core infrastructure and improving city services for the longer term.

The Newport City Council disbanded the police department and contracted with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for its law enforcement. Should the city continue that arrangement when the current contract expires?

I will lead the next council to review all contracts and third party agreements for service delivery performance, key quality indicators, cost effectiveness and continual improvement. Contracts not meeting desired targets will be modified to improve performance or terminated.

What should Newport do to attract more businesses?

Newport needs to improve the appearance and desirability along the main Highway 61 corridor for increased business investment by marketing its strengths to potential developers as a stable middle class city with a great transportation infrastructure and easy access to the larger Twin Cities metropolitan area.

Age: 54

Address: 525 Century Ave.

Occupation: Business owner/IT executive consultant

Education: BS Electrical Engineering, Master of Business Administration

Family: Married, three children

Civic involvement: Currently serving second term on Newport City Council; served as chair and vice chair on Newport’s Planning Commission; served 10 years as an election judge in Newport.