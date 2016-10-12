Election 2016 Q/A: Newport mayor candidate Dan Lund

As a Newport City Council member, I have demonstrated exceptional leadership and results. I supported transitioning all Newport police officers to the sheriff’s office, saving Newport $160,000 annually. I then pushed to return the savings to residents through a 6 percent cut in the city property tax levy. I worked to delay $830,000 in Met Council fines securing an extension of a mandated investment in our sewers from a term of four years, to a manageable term of about 15 years. I also personally developed an ADA-compliant design concept allowing the return of our fishing pier to the river at the Sixth Street overlook. Most recently, I championed expansion of sewer and water service to the Catherine Drive area to facilitate development that would provide a significant increase to Newport’s tax base.

What’s the biggest issue facing Newport?

The biggest issue facing Newport is our need to attract new developments that benefit the current residents by expanding the tax base and providing needed amenities and jobs.

The Newport City Council disbanded the police department and contracted with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for its law enforcement. Should the city continue that arrangement when the current contract expires?

Absolutely. The contract with the sheriff’s office could not have worked out better. I am proud of my vote which improved management of police services in Newport, allowed our officers to continue serving Newport with better career opportunities and no reduction in pay, and created ongoing savings at least $160,000 annually. Since joining the sheriff’s office, the Newport officers have been outstanding with two joining the SWAT team and two earning a prestigious Letter of Excellence from Sheriff Bill Hutton. In contrast, starting a new police department would require close to $1 million in startup costs due to needed facility and equipment investments and overlapping salaries, and cost an extra $300,000 annually to pay for a chief, sergeant and additional services included under the current contract. Terminating the current contract would also eliminate six union jobs at the sheriff’s office.

What should Newport do to attract more businesses?

Newport should continue the work that has led to the active developments along Hastings Avenue and near the Newport Transit Station. This effort includes networking with developers, implementing effective long-range planning, and considering TIF subsidies when beneficial to current residents. We should also aggressively fight nuisance odors.

Age: 36

Address: 1141 Second Ave.

Occupation: Patent attorney

Education: University of Minnesota Law, JD, 2004; Michigan Technological University, BS in mechanical engineering, 2002

Family: Live with girlfriend Mollie, her son Evan, 9, and dog Max

Civic involvement: Newport City Council