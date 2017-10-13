“If you are interested in becoming a member of the community center task force, or, maybe there’s a different task force you’re going to hear more about … come to that event … and sign up,” Mayor Myron Bailey said.

Shortly after the event, an application process for the community center task force will begin.

“We have heard a lot of people want to be involved with that community center task force, probably more than can actually be part of the task force,” Bailey said.