Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    My Future Cottage Grove celebration includes report presentation, task force sign up

    By Katie Nelson Today at 8:30 a.m.

    The city is holding a presentation of the My Future Cottage Grove engagement study report.

    Rebecca Ryan of Next Generation Consulting — the firm that completed the study — will be sharing the report and recommendations 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Historic John P. Furber Farm, 7310 Lamar Ave.

    “If you are interested in becoming a member of the community center task force, or, maybe there’s a different task force you’re going to hear more about … come to that event … and sign up,” Mayor Myron Bailey said.

    Shortly after the event, an application process for the community center task force will begin.

    “We have heard a lot of people want to be involved with that community center task force, probably more than can actually be part of the task force,” Bailey said.

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment
    Advertisement
    randomness