My Future Cottage Grove celebration includes report presentation, task force sign up
The city is holding a presentation of the My Future Cottage Grove engagement study report.
Rebecca Ryan of Next Generation Consulting — the firm that completed the study — will be sharing the report and recommendations 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Historic John P. Furber Farm, 7310 Lamar Ave.
“If you are interested in becoming a member of the community center task force, or, maybe there’s a different task force you’re going to hear more about … come to that event … and sign up,” Mayor Myron Bailey said.
Shortly after the event, an application process for the community center task force will begin.
“We have heard a lot of people want to be involved with that community center task force, probably more than can actually be part of the task force,” Bailey said.