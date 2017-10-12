Cottage Grove police, public works labor contracts negotiated

The police union and Local 49 Union that represent the public works employees have been asking for specified bereavement leave for several years.

Police will also receive a $75 uniform allowance increase, and a 27 cent per hour increase for the top step employees.

Public works employees will receive a $50 for uniform allowance increase, and an increase from seven designated holidays to 11.

The working foreman and lead will be given a $2 per hour increase.

The city and 49ers have also agreed to explore ‘incentive pay’ for certifications, classes or additional duties for employees in the bargaining unit. An agreement would be reached on this no earlier than 2019.