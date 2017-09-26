Six leg roundabout opens in Cottage Grove

Wayne Sandberg, deputy public works director for Washington County, said the Sept. 25 opening was several weeks ahead of schedule. They shared the news on social media, he said.

Permanent lighting needs to be installed, he said, which could result in some lane closures in the coming weeks.

“We felt that rather than try to wait, we just installed the temporary lighting to get this thing open,” he said.

The $3.2 million roundabout is a collaboration between the city of Cottage Grove, who paid $2.1 million of construction costs, and Washington County, who contributed $1.1 million in state aid money.

Work continues on upgrades to Ravine Regional Park, including a new entrance from Innovation Road, four new parking lots, new circulation road and stabilization of the park’s namesake ravine. The park is expected to reopen in March.