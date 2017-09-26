Search
Six leg roundabout opens in Cottage Grove

    By William Loeffler Today at 3:21 p.m.
    Drivers enter and exit the six-leg roundabout near Highway 61 Tuesday morning. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia

    The new six-leg roundabout is now open at the junction of Highway 61, Innovation and East Point Douglas Roads.

    The Innovation Road exits on Highway 61 are also open in both directions.

    Wayne Sandberg, deputy public works director for Washington County, said the Sept. 25 opening was several weeks ahead of schedule. They shared the news on social media, he said.

    Permanent lighting needs to be installed, he said, which could result in some lane closures in the coming weeks.

    “We felt that rather than try to wait, we just installed the temporary lighting to get this thing open,” he said.

    The $3.2 million roundabout is a collaboration between the city of Cottage Grove, who paid $2.1 million of construction costs, and Washington County, who contributed $1.1 million in state aid money.

    Work continues on upgrades to Ravine Regional Park, including a new entrance from Innovation Road, four new parking lots, new circulation road and stabilization of the park’s namesake ravine. The park is expected to reopen in March.

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-3435
