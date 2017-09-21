Municipal water usage was about 30 percent lower than the average summer usage for the past few years, according to city utility data. The city sold 126 million gallons less than in the summer of 2016, and 95 million less than the 2015 summer.

Utility revenue from municipal water users is about $220,000 lower than at this point in time last year, and about $180,000 less than was bought during the 2015 summer months.

For the past several years, the city has budgeted for a $2.2 million revenue, expecting to have about 50 percent of that revenue in by August, from July billing.

This year, the city is only about 38 percent of the way to that budget point. Though revenues are down, expenses remain the same.

"We will wind up showing a loss ... which is unusual," Finance Director Robin Roland said. The water utility fund builds up revenues over time, so there are some savings in the account that will help make up for the decreased revenue.

"(There is) an adequate fund balance to cover the loss," Roland said.

The water ban was lifted Aug. 1 after granular-activated carbon filters were added to Well 10 in late July. Filters were also added to Well 3 and a 12th municipal well is being drilled with an expected operation date of May 1, 2018.

Rates change

Cottage Grove has been considering a change in the utility rate structure for the past few years.

The city council approved a study at the April 19 meeting to contract with SEH for a 12-week water and sewer rate study on the city's utilities

It will run $41,000 for the combined sewer and water rate study.

"(The study) will put together a formula for water rates that addresses both the DNR's requirement for conservation water rates, but as well to come up with a rate structure that will help pay for our future operation and required maintenance of (our systems)," Roland said.

The city has told contractors that the rate study should not include any improvements or facilities added in reaction to the watering ban, as that will be reimbursed through the Pollution Control Agency or 3M.

Depending on what the study finds, the city could change utility billing rates.