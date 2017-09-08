County to reopen two Cottage Grove roads ahead of schedule

September 9, the barriers will come down at the intersection of Hinton Avenue and 70th Street, restoring access to and from Hwy 61.

That same day, a stretch of East Point Douglas Road will reopen from Wal-Mart to County Highway 19. That particular stretch, also known as Innovation Road, will be open in both driections to 90th Street. There is still no access to Hwy 61 or Ravine Park, however.

Those roads remain closed as part of a three-part, $8.1 million renovation that includes construction of six-leg roundabout, upgrades to Ravine Regional Park, and a new entrance to the park from Innovation Road.

“The contractor is ahead of schedule,” deputy public works director Wayne Sandberg said. “We wanted to get this road open as early as possible to relieve some of the pressure elsewhere in the community.”

Project manager Nik Costello said 70th Street road will be closed for a weekend later this month so crews can lay down a final layer of paving. The road closed in the spring while crews resurfaced the road and upgraded trails, widened shoulders and installed turning lanes.

Crews also installed a new traffic at the intersection of Hardwood Avenue and 70th Street. Sandburg said the light won't be fully operational until Monday morning, so motorists should treat it as a four-way stop sign, Sandberg said. Finishing touches to turf and landscaping will continue into December, he said.

"We are asking folks for some patience, and to make sure they drive carefully and safely through the area."

The roundabout could open as early as October, Sandburg said.