Aggregate Industries will lease their land to Minnesota Solar Connection that will produce about 1 megawatt of power.

The proposed solar garden lies inside the solar overlay district the town board established last year that between Grey Cloud Island South Drive, Pioneer Drive, the driveway south of 99th Street and the Grey Cloud Island Cemetery. The garden is set to be there for 25 years — the standard lifespan for this kind of solar project.

Andy Melka, project manager with Minnesota Solar Connection, said they will likely start construction on the garden next year.

They have a garden planned in Cottage Grove they will start construction on this year.

Residents of Washington County or a bordering county can subscribe to panels in the solar garden, and will receive credits on their Xcel Energy bill through the Xcel Energy Solar Rewards Community Program, the same way most community solar gardens in the state operate. The energy gathered from Minnesota Solar Connection gardens, however, is routed to apartment complexes in the area.

Some residents are concerned about how much of the solar panels will be visible. Minnesota Solar Connection has agreed to plant trees, berms, and bushes to screen views of the solar garden as much as they can.

Melka said through meetings with Grey Cloud, the solar garden plans have been amended to fit the area and requests.

The solar garden will be on land that is currently farmland and trees. The trees and brush will have to be removed for the solar garden.

Melka said the next steps for the solar garden will be securing the permit from Grey Cloud Island Town Board and finding Xcel connection lines.

A public hearing will be held 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Grey Cloud Island Town Hall.