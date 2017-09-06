Roundabout contract awarded for Hinton/70th in Cottage Grove
Planning is set to begin later this year for construction of a roundabout at Hinton Avenue and 70th Street in Cottage Grove.
At its Aug. 22 meeting, the Washington County Board of Commissioners hired Kimley-Horn and Associates to provide the pre-construction portions of the project. Under terms of the $333,090 contract, Kimley Horn will provide project coordination and meet with residents and businesses who will be affected by the project. They will also conduct traffic analysis, environmental documentation and hydraulics evaluation as well as and preliminary and final design services.
Money for the contract comes from highway state aid and local contributions.
Construction of the roundabout will commence in 2019. It will replace the four-way intersection.