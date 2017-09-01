On staff for only about two and a half weeks, Neitz is still working on an action plan for the bar, restaurant and events center now under his wing.

"I'm not here to reinvent the wheel, just make some tweaks," he said.

Two of his biggest priorities will be working on a relationship with a hungry golf crowd for the rest of the season, as well as pushing ahead more proactively with advertising initiatives.

Neitz will also be working with the rest of the staff to implement nightly specials in the fall, as well as focusing on community and banquet events in the coming months.

The last quarterly report presented to the city council reported a 30 percent decrease in banquet revenue.

With summer drawing to a close, Eagles has also lost the seasonal staff and Neitz looking to hire more bartenders and part-timers to build up a reliable staff.

"It comes down to customer service, consistency (and) quality," he said.

Neitz's position was included in the 2017 budget, but was left vacant since previous manager Scott Merkel resigned in January. Recreation Supervisor Molly Pietruszewski served as interim manager.

"I think honestly we were trying to manage our expenses ... and clean up some issues we had with Mr. Merkel," City Administrator Charlene Stevens said at the July 19 city council workshop on the River Oaks quarterly report.