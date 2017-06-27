Cottage Grove to tap new well early due to watering ban

Staff originally anticipated needing the additional well in 2019, but pushed it forward in light of the change in recommended perfluorochemical levels the Minnesota Department of Health and Pollution Control Agency announced May 23.

Well 12 will be near well 11, one of three out of 11 city wells that is currently able to run on full based on its low PFC levels. Currently five wells are completely offline, three are fully online and limited water is being drawn from three wells for blending.

The city has consulted with the Health department, Pollution Control Agency and the Department of Natural Resources regarding the placement of the new well, to ensure it will have PFC levels below the new standards. The site will be retested in July to ensure the levels.

"We believe we are up-gradient and out of the contaminant zone to the best of our ability," City Engineer Jennifer Levitt said.

Levitt said well 12 will likely pump about the same amount as nearby well 11, which pumps 1,500 gallons per minute.

The well is estimated to cost about $2.5 million to build, and will be paid from the utility fund. In the future, if the well construction falls under a consent order outlining 3M Co. groundwater pollution remediation plans, the company could be responsible for the project cost.

The city is currently planning to drill the new well at Ideal Avenue, just north of 63rd Street.

A new sentinel well will also be drilled as part of the Wellhead Protection Plan the city started in 2005. The city set a plan for their second phase last October, which involved increased monitoring wells, also known as sentinel wells.

That well will cost $32,000. The MDH has awarded Cottage Grove a $10,000 grant for the project, and the rest will be funded by the city's utility fund.

The well will be placed between the city's major well field — where seven of the city's wells are located — and the 3M dumping site in Woodbury upgradient to the wells.

Current wells

Mammoth filtration tanks were delivered to well 10 on 95th Street this week, pushing the city one step closer to having that water source back online.

To further increase pumping capacities, the city is doing a similar, though smaller, installation at well 3 in Ideal Park.

"We are in desperate need of these treatment facilities, and we are aggressively working to bring them online," Levitt said at the June 21 city council meeting.

Four filters will be placed at the wellhouse in the park, and construction on the filter system is estimated at $1 million, about half the cost of the $2.2 million price tag on the well 10 system.

Well 10 is expected to have the water tested by the Health Department and put back online the week of July 24. Well 3 is moving along at about three weeks behind the well 10 schedule, and will likely be tested and online the week of August 14.

Until mid-November for well 10, and mid-December for well 3, the filtration tanks will be exposed to the elements while construction of the enclosures can be completed.

"They are able to be exposed to the elements, obviously that's not desired, and there is a higher risk associated with that until we can get a structure enclosed," Levitt said. "But our goal is to make the system operational as quickly as possible and restore water supply, so at this point we're assuming the risk related to that."

The tanks are granular-activated carbon filters, which are able to snag PFCs as water flows through. The carbon in each of the 14 total filters will have to be changed approximately every 250 days, Levitt said. The cost will be covered by 3M under their consent order with the Pollution Control Agency.

Construction and operations on well 3 will present some challenges, as it sits directly next to residential homes just off Ideal Park.

Though the city will be building on an accelerated schedule to get it up as quickly as possible, they will keep on eye on the extended construction hours and on appropriately shield the security lights. Levitt said they will do their best not to make it a nuisance to the neighbors.

Rain barrel rebate program

The city has launched a rain collection barrel rebate program to promote water conservation during the watering ban.

Citizens can receive $20 rebates for up to three rain collection barrels at least 40 gallons in size.

Rebates may also go toward barrels, materials to create a barrel or convertor kits bought after May 22.

The barrels must be installed by Dec. 31. Residents must show receipts, an application and a photograph of the installed rain barrel to have the rebate applied as a credit to the resident's utility account.

A Washington County grant is funding the program.

City staff has contacted Menard's and Ace Hardware to alert them of the program so that they can stock higher numbers of rain barrels.

For more information or for an application, visit www.cottage-grove.org/water-ban or call 651-458-2884.