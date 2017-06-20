Search
    Cottage Grove PFC open house is June 21

    By Katie Nelson Today at 9:31 a.m.

    The Cottage Grove City Council is holding an open house to discuss city water issues 6 to 7 p.m. June 21 at City Hall.

    City council members and staff will be available to answer questions.

    A presentation will be given at 6:30 p.m. in the training room.

    After the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency lowered recommended levels of the perfluorochemicals PFOS and PFOA in the water, Cottage Grove enacted a watering ban and took five of 11 municipal wells offline.

    City Hall is located at 12800 Ravine Parkway S.

