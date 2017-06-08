Portion of 11th Street in Newport to permanently close

Pavement management will also be done on 10th Street from 12th Street to its termination and 5th Avenue between 12th and 11th Streets.

To replace utilities running beneath 11th Street, the pavement will be removed and then not replaced between 6th and 7th avenues, said city engineer Jon Herdegen.

The old roadway will be grassed over, and a curb will be extended on Seventh Avenue.

"Instead of having an opening for a street, we'll just run curb," Herdegen said.

The residences fronting the closing street section will have extended driveways installed to reach 11th Street or Sixth Avenue. Herdegen said the city is working closely with the residents in that area.

Construction will begin this month, and is expected to cost about $1.4 million, with assessments comprising about $225,000 of the total.