The first meeting will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at Oak-Land Junior High School, 820 N. Manning Ave. in Lake Elmo.

The second meeting will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 at Cottage Grove City Hall, 12800 S. Ravine Parkway.

Although Woodbury is listed among Minnesota communities with levels of PFOA and PFOS— types of PFCs— that exceed the standards, city officials said the water is safe to drink.

A news release from the City of Woodbury indicated that Woodbury municipal wells met or exceeded the most recent state and federal drinking water standards.