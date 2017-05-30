Residents opposed to Cottage Grove development plan

The Bancor Group presented a concept plan at the May 22 planning commission meeting with a combination of 40-, 55-, 65- and 75-foot lots on 65 acres east Hadley Avenue and north of 65th Street, just south of Woodbury.

Several residents living near the proposed development said they opposed the density and lot size.

Most of the homes nearby are acreages, rural homes or units on larger lots. The Silverwood development to the east of the proposal is the closest match to the proposed development, but even that has an average of 85-foot lots.

"With the rural character of this area, I just don't see this fitting," planning commission chair Ken Britain said.

Residents at the meeting also voiced some concern about the existing site conditions, which includes about 55 acres of forest, a ravine and some wetland.

The concept keeps some of the hundreds of pines on site, and about 40 percent of the design is green space and open space, Bancor Group's Paul Robinson said.

"If the focus and intent is to try and save trees, one way to do that is to shrink lot size," Robinson said.

They plan to plant more trees around the site, as well as do some restoration on the ravine.

The proposed development would be comprised of single family homes and villas targeted at empty nesters.

The planning commission recommended the proposal 7-0, with the condition that the average minimum lot size must be 80 feet. Staff had recommended a minimum 55 foot lot width.

Britain said this will make it a closer match with the nearby development.

The proposal will be before the city council at the June 7 meeting.