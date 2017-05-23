Cottage Grove imposes watering ban after state PFC decision

"We just want to be conservative," City Engineer Jennifer Levitt said. "It's really no different from a drought situation."

The city said water from the municipal wells is safe to drink, but there will be efforts to lower the PFOA and PFOS chemicals — specific kinds of PFCs — in wells.

Until the ban is lifted, Cottage Grove residents should limit water use for watering lawns and gardens and washing cars. The city will also not use water at the Highlands Park splash pad or the City Hall veterans' memorial fountain.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner John Linc Stine said by cutting back on these and "other low-priority levels of usage, .... (Cottage Grove) should be able to meet the levels of concern" in the short term.

The national Environmental Protection Agency aims to have PFOA and PFOS levels lower than 70 parts per trillion. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced May 23 that they recommend levels at or below 35 parts per trillion for PFOA and 27 parts per trillion for PFOS. Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Ed Ehlinger said they decided to lower the values to as "additional steps to protect the most vulnerable" people, such as kids and pregnant or breastfeeding mothers.

"We determined the values for Minnesota, our health-based values, needed to be a little lower than they were a year ago," the Health Department's Jim Kelly said.

PFCs in Cottage Grove, Oakdale, St. Paul Park and Bemidji's public drinking water is also above the limit due to the change, though some of those cities will not require much mitigation.

"There's not an issue with St. Paul Park as far as the department is concerned," said Rep. Keith Franke, R.-St. Paul Park, who has been working with the Health Department and Pollution Control Agency on the issue. "St. Paul Park levels are so low, they have the ability to run multiple wells at the same time."

Levitt said eight of Cottage Grove's 11 municipal wells have some trace of the chemical in them, so to decrease the levels water from the clear wells will be blended with the others.

The next step will be to add mobile granular activated carbon units to the wells, which will help filter the water. In about four weeks, the city and MPCA expect to have a plan for a long-term solution.

Linc Stine said there are several alternatives the city could use, including installing new wells or treating the water.

"It will be probably a couple year process," he said.

There are also 121 private wells in Washington County that are contaminated.

Jane Braun of the Pollution Control Agency said those homeowners were sent letters, and within the week they will be contacted by contractors to "arrange the needs for water."

Homeowners will also receive bottled water as a short-term solution. Braun said she expects installation for new full-house water systems to begin in July, as needed.

Taxpayers will not be responsible for funding the mitigation efforts.

There is a state statute requiring the responsible pollutant — in this case, 3M — to pay.

If you go:

There will be public information meetings in Cottage Grove and Lake Elmo for residents to learn more from MDH, MPCA and city officials.

The Cottage Grove meeting will be 6-8 p.m. June 7 City Hall, and the Lake Elmo meeting will be 6-8 p.m. June 6 at Oak-Land Junior High.