Franke's HIV/AIDS strategic plan bill becomes law

The bill, approved by the House and Senate last week and signed into law by Gov. Mark Dayton, requires the Department of Health and the Department of Human Services to create a plan to decrease the number of newly infected HIV or AIDS patients.

The plan must create goals to lower new diagnoses by 75 percent, as well as to reach 90 percent of those already infected with HIV or AIDS to know they are infected, to receive treatment and to be virally suppressed — having lowered levels of HIV in the blood.

The law is similar to the National HIV/AIDS Strategy, and Franke said they are essentially "directing the department to come up with a plan that mimics almost the federal guidelines for proposed reduction."

Approximately 300 Minnesotans are infected with HIV each year. Franke said he "thought it would be best to come up with a plan to help" those infected, and find better ways to fund HIV and AIDS programs in the state.

The bill does not call for extra funding, but will work to figure out "where do we need to direct those (existing) resources," Franke said.

The plan must be submitted to committees overseeing health and human services by February 2018.

Franke said he decided to carry the bill because of Cottage Grove resident Annie Elmer, an HIV-positive HIV/AIDS activist, as well as a family member of his who is infected with HIV. Franke met with Elmer and the Minnesota AIDS Project to work on a bill.

Elmer also testified for the bill in committee in March. She said it was empowering because HIV and AIDS activism has "really been important" to her.

"I'm very grateful Keith was brave enough to take it on," she said. "It's really emotional; it means a lot. People don't really talk about HIV anymore."

"It was really great to see it got 100 percent support (in the House and Senate)," Elmer added.

The bill was freshman lawmaker Franke's first to be passed in the Legislature and signed into law.