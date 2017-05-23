The award is presented to those who have "gone far beyond the requirements of a member's normal assignment," Mayor Myron Bailey said.

Quebodeaux led the charge to retrofit and coordinate the move into the Business Enterprise Center for an interim fire station while the new Central Fire Station is under construction.

Dahlquist helped purchase new ambulances and outfitting them with stair-chairs, stretchers with steer lock and power-load cots, as well as redesigning the department's patch on their uniforms.

"Every once in awhile you have exceptional people come along through your organization, and Matt and Dave: you're two of those exceptional people," Public Safety Director Craig Woolery said.

Quebodeaux, who is also a fire captain for the department in Richfield, has been working part-time for the Cottage Grove department for seven years.

He took responsibility not only for helping coordinate the move, figuring out what needed to be brought over and adapting rooms for EMS supply, but worked to figure out how to convert a building "not designed for 24-hour living, to a workplace that could facilitate that," he said.

The transition took about a month and a half to slowly complete.

"The tricky part was to facilitate the move, and not get rid of any services to public," Quebodeaux said. "We might be putting something in the truck, and the tones go."

Dahlquist's projects also took a long time to roll out, as he worked on several different ambulance improvements.

His job at Hennepin EMS introduced him to different kinds of equipment, safety protocols and new ideas that he brought back to the Cottage Grove department.

In 2012, he helped convert the ambulance chassis to help get rid of an engine problem. Lately, he's been working on replacing the current stretcher system in the ambulances with a power-lift system that will replace the manual lifting of a patient they currently do.

"This patient could be 150 pounds, or they could be 600 pounds," Dahlquist said. "That's a huge liability for us. ... It will save many backs."

Once the patient is inside, the system also has safety measures to keep them and the cot in place.

"I'm just glad I was able to do this for the employees and the city and most importantly the patients," Dahlquist said. "They expect a safe ride and we have the obligation to provide that."

The new system will be installed early June.