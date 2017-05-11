Earlier this year, Rep. Kelly Fenton, R-Woodbury, introduced a bill directing the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to study the interchange where Interstates 94, 494 and 694 meet in Woodbury and Oakdale.

The study aims to be among the first steps to address congestion and safety for the state's second most-traveled interchange.

State and local officials have cited concerns about congestion and a growing number of vehicles traveling through the intersection, as well as accidents.

In 2015, the most recent available data, the transportation department noted 130 crashes near the interchange, up from 96 in 2011.

The number of vehicles passing through the interchange has increased by 7.75 percent over that five-year span. Nearly 300,000 vehicles traveled through the interchange daily in 2015, according to MnDOT.

"I've talked to people that will actually drive a little bit further out of the way to avoid having to be on the interchange," Fenton said.

The day after a hearing on the bill, she recalls a multi-car crash shut down I-94 in one direction.

The department hasn't observed any fatal car crashes between 2011 and 2015.

"I don't think we should wait until that happens before we act on this," Fenton said.

If all goes according to plan, the study could take about a year to complete at an estimated $250,000.

Fenton has introduced similar bills in 2015 and 2016. The proposed bill to study the interchange didn't pass last year after legislators missed approving a transportation funding and bonding bill.

Fenton said her bill, which was added to this year's transportation bill, may have a change this time around and has attracted bipartisan support.

Five other House Representatives — including JoAnn Ward, DFL-Woodbury — signed onto the bill. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary's Point, also introduced a companion bill in the Senate.

The Legislative session ends May 22.