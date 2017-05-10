Starry sworn in as sheriff
Dan Starry was sworn in May 2 as the new Washington County Sheriff. Tenth Judicial District Judge Gregory G. Galler administered the oath while Starry’s wife Jeanice held the Bible.
The former chief deputy was appointed by the board of commissioners to succeed Bill Hutton, who retired last month to take a position with the state’s sheriff’s association. Starry will serve out Hutton’s term, which will expire in January 2019. His salary was set at $145,043 for 2017.
Brian Mueller, who was formerly a commander in the Sheriff’s Office, was named chief deputy.
