Starry sworn in as sheriff

The former chief deputy was appointed by the board of commissioners to succeed Bill Hutton, who retired last month to take a position with the state’s sheriff’s association. Starry will serve out Hutton’s term, which will expire in January 2019. His salary was set at $145,043 for 2017.

Brian Mueller, who was formerly a commander in the Sheriff’s Office, was named chief deputy.

