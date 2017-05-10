Search
    Starry sworn in as sheriff

    By William Loeffler Today at 3:43 p.m.
    Dan Starry is sworn in May 2 as the new Washington County Sheriff. Tenth Judicial District Judge Gregory G. Galler administers the oath while Starry’s wife Jeanice holds the Bible. Submitted photo courtesy of Washington County.

    Dan Starry was sworn in May 2 as the new Washington County Sheriff. Tenth Judicial District Judge Gregory G. Galler administered the oath while Starry’s wife Jeanice held the Bible.

    The former chief deputy was appointed by the board of commissioners to succeed Bill Hutton, who retired last month to take a position with the state’s sheriff’s association. Starry will serve out Hutton’s term, which will expire in January 2019. His salary was set at $145,043 for 2017.

    Brian Mueller, who was formerly a commander in the Sheriff’s Office, was named chief deputy.

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-3435
