Cottage Grove joins Minnesota cities opposing legislation
Cottage Grove has joined over 50 Minnesota cities opposing legislation that would shift control away from cities for various different actions.
There have been over 30 bills proposed this session that would restrict or remove cities’ rights on matters such as right-of-ways, zoning and budget process.
“One-size doesn’t really fit all at the local level,” City Administrator Charlene Stevens said.
Mayor Myron Bailey said he isn’t opposed to some of the proposed legislation, such as a bill regulating cities’ ability to set wages, but has problems with others.
“I think there's a fine line, and if they want to set a law (on wages)… sign me up… but I do have a concern about some of the other things that are being said,” he said.
The city council passed a resolution written by the League of Minnesota Cities that many other metro and non-metro cities have adopted.
“I think it does have an impact, it does assist the League … as they try to lobby on behalf of Minnesota cities of all sizes,” Stevens said.