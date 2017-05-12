Cottage Grove joins Minnesota cities opposing legislation

There have been over 30 bills proposed this session that would restrict or remove cities’ rights on matters such as right-of-ways, zoning and budget process.

“One-size doesn’t really fit all at the local level,” City Administrator Charlene Stevens said.

Mayor Myron Bailey said he isn’t opposed to some of the proposed legislation, such as a bill regulating cities’ ability to set wages, but has problems with others.

“I think there's a fine line, and if they want to set a law (on wages)… sign me up… but I do have a concern about some of the other things that are being said,” he said.

The city council passed a resolution written by the League of Minnesota Cities that many other metro and non-metro cities have adopted.

“I think it does have an impact, it does assist the League … as they try to lobby on behalf of Minnesota cities of all sizes,” Stevens said.