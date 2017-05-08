Police reserves program sees growth, change

With Rick Constable leaving the reserves, Justin Fox is filling his vacated position as captain.

Constable has served with the Washington County or Cottage Grove reserves since 2007, even volunteering with both for a period of time.

He played a big part in creating the reserves academy, a program that prepares reserves for the field.

For a long time, the process entailed "hiring people in as they needed them, and essentially train them in the field," Constable said.

A few years ago a Cottage Grove reserve officer asked Constable how Washington County, who he was working with at the time, ran their training program, and a similar one was soon launched.

When Constable was named captain, he revamped the program again.

Reserves liaison Jordan Ziebarth said Constable "spearheaded" a lot of new efforts as captain, and that the reserves saw growth under his leadership.

The training program was lengthened and involved sworn officers more often.

The academy is a three-month program where hopeful reserves learn about defense, writing reports, driving the squad cars, role playing situations in the field and traffic control.

"They're not licensed cops, not out there doing enforcement activities, but they still need to be trained," Ziebarth said.

Constable also shifted some focus to officer safety in response to the changing policing atmosphere. He's concentrated on many of those "defensive tactics," basic defense moves against belligerent or violent people they could encounter.

"These guys are out there in a uniform and marked squad car; no one knows the difference (between reserves and sworn officers)," he said.

After the academy, reserves spend three months doing field training with another officer.

Training is an ongoing process for officers, and they will attend training sessions once a month.

Constable said that meeting is a good time to raise any concerns officers might have, catch up on training and get to know the other reserves better.

Fox, the newly sworn captain, did not have this kind of program in place when he started 10 years ago, and he said it's "invaluable."

"When I started it was pretty much, 'Here's the other reserves, call one and go on patrol,'" he said. "There was no introduction... it was hard."

Fox said he's excited to start captain duties, though will be sad to see Constable go.

Fox said he's not looking to change much about the program, but did recently send a survey to all sworn and reserve officers.

"I got good feedback on improvements... and what we're doing right too," Fox said. "I'm excited to implement some of the things the officers hope from us, and also to streamline events."

There are currently 17 reserves in the program that Fox will oversee.

Ryan Banaszewski, Evan Davick, Jacqueline Webb, Yvan Houareau, Ronald Blair and Mitchell Taylor were just sworn in April 19.

Before signing off from the reserves to devote more time to his career and family, Constable sent his thanks to the police department and the reserve officers he spent the last several years with.

"To the guys in the dark blue, thank you so much for your coaching, training ... but I'd like to put out a special thanks to the guys in the light blue," he said. "It goes unnoticed a lot of times ... You'll never know the impact you make to the people of the city and surrounding area."