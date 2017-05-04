Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    A fond farewell: Hutton steps down after 10 years as sheriff

    By William Loeffler Today at 10:00 a.m.
    Outgoing Washington County Sheriff William Hutton gets a hug from Commissioner Karla Bigham of Cottage Grove following a recognition ceremony April 25 for Hutton, who is leaving the county to become executive director of the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia

    Washington County officials bid farewell to Sheriff William Hutton last week as he stepped down to take a job as executive director of the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association.

    The Washington County Board passed a resolution honoring Hutton, 57, at its April 25 meeting.

    William Hutton

    Hutton was elected sheriff in 2006 and re-elected in 2010 and 2014.

    "He will be remembered as a visionary leader who challenged the status quo and looked to the future with vision and insight," County Administrator Molly O'Rourke said.

    Hutton's last day was April 30. He will be succeeded by former chief deputy Dan Starry.

    Hutton's wife, Sara, and daughter-in-law Erin attended the ceremony last week.

    Explore related topics:NewsgovernmentWilliam Huttondan starryminnesota sheriffs' associationstillwaterWashington County
    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-3435
    Advertisement
    randomness