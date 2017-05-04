A fond farewell: Hutton steps down after 10 years as sheriff

The Washington County Board passed a resolution honoring Hutton, 57, at its April 25 meeting.

Hutton was elected sheriff in 2006 and re-elected in 2010 and 2014.

"He will be remembered as a visionary leader who challenged the status quo and looked to the future with vision and insight," County Administrator Molly O'Rourke said.

Hutton's last day was April 30. He will be succeeded by former chief deputy Dan Starry.

Hutton's wife, Sara, and daughter-in-law Erin attended the ceremony last week.