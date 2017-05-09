Cottage Grove community center conversation returns

The previous council decided on four main goals — positioning for growth, reforming organizational culture, making Cottage Grove a recreation destination and engaging the community and forming a vision — that the current council members have kept, while also revising many of the actions to meet them.

"The goals that came out of this year are in line, or the next step, (to the 2016 plan)," City Administrator Charlene Stevens said.

Some of the goals from last year — such as hiring an economic development director, gathering input from the community and creating a business plan for River Oaks — were removed from the list because they were achieved.

One of the biggest goals they added is creating a community center task force.

Bailey said that preliminary data from the My Future Cottage Grove visioning process was the desire for a community center or YMCA.

"We want to reinvigorate a task force again, and get the conversation going again," he said.

Stevens said a group will likely start meeting in August or September.

There will likely have to be a referendum in 2018 or 2019 to build the community center, Bailey said, which he would like to tie into the construction of Washington County's construction of a new library on Hemingway Avenue.

Many other amenities were listed as new goals, including increased river access, creating a plan for Settler's Island near Grey Cloud and global renovations at Hamlet Park. They will also continue work on River Oaks.

Most of the community engagement goals the previous council set were accomplished last year with the visioning process, so the new goals are the next step in to that: analyzing the data and implementing new outreach techniques.

Every few weeks or months staff will report on the progress toward their goals, Bailey said.

"Our goal was to take strategic planning ... to a living document (that) we measure and track," Stevens said. "It keeps us focused."