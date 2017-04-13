Cottage Grove commission seats filled

“I think she will make a fantastic addition to the Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation,” council member Dave Thiede said.

Jodi Lewis was appointed chair of the Public Services Commission chair. Lewis has served as vice-chair for the last year. Lisa Rediske will be the new vice chair.

“We really appreciate people when they volunteer … and go the next level to volunteer to run the meetings,” council member Wayne Johnson said. “I just want to thank them for saying yes.”

The chair position was opened by Tony Jurgens, who resigned after winning election to the state House.