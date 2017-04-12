Newport's Sixth Street fishing pier project ditched

The lowest possible incline that could be designed for the pathway was 15 percent, 5 percent higher than shoreland zone and Mississippi River Critical Corridor Area rules require.

"The slopes are so steep, it's impossible to build an access here," city planner Sherri Buss said.

Council voted 5-0 to scrap the project brought forward last year.

"The goal of the engineering process was to do everything we could to make a handicap accessible fishing pier, but looking at this list of variances, it seems like an impossibility to me," Mayor Dan Lund said.

City Administrator Deb Hill said they are closing on another site near the river that could be a replacement location for a fishing pier.

"There are possibilities ... (and) I think we might want to focus our activities in that area," council member Tracy Rahm said.

Rahm also suggested the Sixth Street site could still be used for city recreation as a kayak pier, which would not require the handicapped regulations.

"A lot of people use that for kayaking," council member Kevin ChapdeLaine said. "You wouldn't need much for that."

The Sixth Street fishing pier project was estimated to cost $196,000.

"We may be able to put a handicap accessible fishing pier in (Cedar Lane) too; I don't think anyone should think it's going to be free," Lund said.

Lund said he wants to move forward with city parks projects in general.

"It's very important for Newport to put more money in its parks and those amenities," he said. "Investing in parks costs money, but I think we need to do a lot more of it."