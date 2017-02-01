The council is asking for applications, which are due to city hall Feb. 6. After applications are in, the council will interview the candidates and appoint their choice.

“If you are interested, come on down to city hall, or … they will even send you an application,” Dingle said.

The new council member will be in the seat for the year, and will be up for election in November, when the appointee can run again or exit the council.

Dingle said there have been no applicants for the seat yet.