St. Paul Park to outsource staff payroll

"We've been searching quite a while," Walsh said. "I think we found the best solution." The city payroll system is done entirely on paper, so the new company would offer online and mobile timesheets, as well as paperless pay stubs and employee information. The change will streamline the process.

"Everything's run manually (right now), so it'll be nice to actually get that electronic," Walsh said. "It's just the ease I think the employees will have too."

The switch will take place mid-year, so the 2017 cost will be half of the annual $5,665 cost. Walsh said there are available funds in the 2017 budget for the $2,800 expense.

The provider, ADP, will also offer tax filings and additional employee discounts and benefits.

"Previously we were doing in-house tax filings ... so that's just worth it right there," council member Jeff Swenson said. "The fact that we're outsourcing that I think is very valuable."

The council passed the resolution 4-0.

"I can see where that would be a big saving for staff time too, so I'm definitely on board with that," Mayor Sandi Dingle said.