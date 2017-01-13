County has list of funding requests for state legislators

That’s the message county commissioners and staff conveyed to their state representatives and senators at the Washington County Legislative Reception Feb. 12.

It’s nothing that legislators haven’t heard before: the Unfunded Mandate Blues. In recent years, Minnesota has shifted more responsibility for health, welfare and law enforcement to the counties. But financial support, in the form of County Program Aid, continues to lag behind the rate of inflation.

County Commissioner Karla Bigham said she wants to impress the seriousness of the problem to those at the state Capitol.

“My hope is that they care how important it is to collaborate with them and how they directly impact the services that we provide, and that we are prudent with the tax dollars we receive, and as a growing county, it gets more and more difficult to fund services without County Program Aid.”

In Washington County, nearly 80 percent of operating costs in the county budget pay for state and federal mandated programs, County Administrator Molly O’Rourke said. As the county population grows and the demands for services increase, the county must plug the gap with a larger percentage of property tax revenue.

“We would like less mandates or more money,” O’Rourke said.

One unfunded mandate is the county’s increased role in verifying eligibility for those who want to enroll in MNsure, the state-run health care exchange. The software on the MNsure system is so slow, they have hired additional staff to help process applications, O’Rourke said.

Other legislative priorities include: