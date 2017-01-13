Cottage Grove sets its legislative priorities

The city stated support for well and groundwater monitoring, continued Minnesota Department of Health grants, and continued funding for perfluorochemical treatment and an ongoing health study. The city opposes funding of a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources program program for north- and east-metro groundwater management if it does not directly provide water to Cottage Grove residents.

The city also supports a variety of affordability and age ranges for housing, and opposes any attempt to reduce city power in choosing housing development.

In transportation, the city supports regional transit and the Red Rock Corridor bus-rapid transit implementation plan.

The city asked for support in funding through bonding for county and regional parks, including improvements to Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park.

The city also asked for support in funding for the HERO Center, saying that without state funding, Cottage Grove and Woodbury will not be able to fund it.