    Taking the oath: Washington County commissioners sworn in

    By William Loeffler Today at 6:50 p.m.
    Commissioner Lisa Weik, District 5, was sworn into office Jan. 3 by Judge Tad Jude. At right is her daughter, Sarah Weik. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)

    The Washington County Board of Commissioners began the new year with the swearing in of three members who won re-election to their respective districts in November.

    Lisa Weik of Woodbury, Fran Miron of Hugo and Gary Kriesel of Stillwater took the oath of office in separate ceremonies prior to their Jan. 3 meeting at the Washington County Government Center in Stillwater.

    Weik also was elected board chair by a unanimous vote. Commissioner Karla Bigham of Cottage Grove was unanimously elected vice chair.

    Commissioner Stan Karwoski was sworn in Dec. 6. The former mayor of Oakdale won a special election in November to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Ted Bearth. Due to the vacancy, he was sworn in right after the results of the election were certified.

